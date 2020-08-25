Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Zertifikat auf EU. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_04
25.08.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.08.2020;Das Instrument DE000HVB4LP0 HVB EXP.PL 26.10.26 ESTX50 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.08.2020: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB4LP0 HVB EXP.PL 26.10.26 ESTX50 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.08.2020: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB4LP0
|HVB4LP
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|21.08.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|21.08.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
