Express Plus Zertifikat auf EU. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_04




25.08.20 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 25.08.2020;Das Instrument DE000HVB4LP0 HVB EXP.PL 26.10.26 ESTX50 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.08.2020: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB4LP0 HVB EXP.PL 26.10.26 ESTX50 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.08.2020: WARUN_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB4LP0 HVB4LP 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  21.08.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  21.08.20
  = Realtime
