21.06.21 01:25
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 21.06.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5FZ8 HVB Fondsanleihe v.21(22) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 21.06.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5FZ8 HVB Fondsanleihe v.21(22) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 21.06.2021: WARUN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5FZ8
|HVB5FZ
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|17.06.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|17.06.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
