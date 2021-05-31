Erweiterte Funktionen



31.05.21 01:52
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.05.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5FL8 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.05.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5FL8 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.05.2021: WARUN_03

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB5FL8 HVB5FL 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  27.05.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  27.05.21
  = Realtime
