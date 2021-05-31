Erweiterte Funktionen
31.05.21 01:52
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.05.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5FL8 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.05.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5FL8 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.05.2021: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5FL8
|HVB5FL
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|27.05.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|27.05.21
