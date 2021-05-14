Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Scha. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_03
14.05.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.05.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5CX0 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)SHA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.05.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5CX0 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)SHA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.05.2021: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.05./17:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5CX0
|HVB5CX
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|12.05.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|12.05.21
