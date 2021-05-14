Erweiterte Funktionen
Top Zertifikat auf BMW St [H. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_03
14.05.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.05.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5CQ4 TOP ZERT. 14.05.24 BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.05.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5CQ4 TOP ZERT. 14.05.24 BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.05.2021: WARUN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.020 €
|1.020 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.05./17:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5CQ4
|HVB5CQ
|1.020 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.020 €
|0,00%
|12.05.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.020 €
|0,00%
|13.05.21
Aktuell
