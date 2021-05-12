Erweiterte Funktionen
Top Zertifikat auf EURO STOX. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_03
12.05.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.05.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5BE2 HVB TOP Z.12.05.27 SX7E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.05.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5BE2 HVB TOP Z.12.05.27 SX7E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.05.2021: WARUN_03
