Indexanleihe auf STOXX EU600. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_03




12.05.21 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.05.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5D39 HVB Indexanleihe v.21(22)SXPP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.05.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5D39 HVB Indexanleihe v.21(22)SXPP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.05.2021: WARUN_03

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 12.05./07:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB5D39 HVB5D3 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  10.05.21
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  10.05.21
  = Realtime
