Indexanleihe auf STOXX EU600. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_03
12.05.21 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.05.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5D39 HVB Indexanleihe v.21(22)SXPP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.05.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5D39 HVB Indexanleihe v.21(22)SXPP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.05.2021: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.05./07:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5D39
|HVB5D3
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|10.05.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|10.05.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
