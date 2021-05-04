Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_03
04.05.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 04.05.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5AX4 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)RWE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.05.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5AX4 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)RWE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.05.2021: WARUN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.05./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5AX4
|HVB5AX
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|30.04.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|30.04.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.