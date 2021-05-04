Erweiterte Funktionen



04.05.21 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 04.05.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5AX4 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)RWE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.05.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5AX4 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)RWE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.05.2021: WARUN_03

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,25 € 101,25 € -   € 0,00% 04.05./07:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB5AX4 HVB5AX 101,25 € 101,25 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,25 € 0,00%  30.04.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,25 € 0,00%  30.04.21
