Bonus Pro Zertifikat auf ING G. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_03
20.04.21 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5AL9 HVB BON.PRO Z20.04.26 ING Gr. WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.04.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5AL9 HVB BON.PRO Z20.04.26 ING Gr. WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.04.2021: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.04./17:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5AL9
|HVB5AL
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16.04.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16.04.21
