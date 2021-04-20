Erweiterte Funktionen
Fondsanleihe auf CPR Invest - . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_03
20.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5AG9 HVB Fondsanleihe v.21(21) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.04.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5AG9 HVB Fondsanleihe v.21(21) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.04.2021: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,50 €
|100,50 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.04./17:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5AG9
|HVB5AG
|100,50 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,50 €
|0,00%
|16.04.21
|Stuttgart
|100,50 €
|0,00%
|16.04.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
