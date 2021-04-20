INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5AE4 TOP ZERT. 22.04.24 IFX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.04.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5AE4 TOP ZERT. 22.04.24 IFX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.04.2021: WARUN_03