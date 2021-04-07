Erweiterte Funktionen
Top Plus Zertifikat auf Bayer . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_03
07.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5830 TOP PLUS ZERT. 08.04.24 BAYN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.04.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB5830 TOP PLUS ZERT. 08.04.24 BAYN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.04.2021: WARUN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.020 €
|1.020 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.04./17:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5830
|HVB583
|1.020 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.020 €
|0,00%
|01.04.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.020 €
|0,00%
|01.04.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.