Aktienanleihe auf Zalando [Hyp. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_03
07.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB57Z1 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(22)ZAL WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.04.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB57Z1 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(22)ZAL WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.04.2021: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.04./17:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB57Z1
|HVB57Z
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|01.04.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|01.04.21
