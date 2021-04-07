Erweiterte Funktionen



Aktienanleihe auf Zalando [Hyp. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_03




07.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB57Z1 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(22)ZAL WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.04.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB57Z1 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(22)ZAL WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.04.2021: WARUN_03

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 06.04./17:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB57Z1 HVB57Z 100,00 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  01.04.21
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  01.04.21
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...