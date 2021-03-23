Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Hugo. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_03
23.03.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB56L3 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)BOSS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.03.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB56L3 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)BOSS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.03.2021: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.03./17:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB56L3
|HVB56L
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|19.03.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|19.03.21
= Realtime
