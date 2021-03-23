Erweiterte Funktionen



23.03.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB55H3 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(25)ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.03.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB55H3 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(25)ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.03.2021: WARUN_03

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,25 € 101,25 € -   € 0,00% 22.03./17:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB55H3 HVB55H 101,25 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,25 € 0,00%  19.03.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,25 € 0,00%  19.03.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
