Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_03
23.03.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB55H3 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(25)ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.03.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB55H3 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(25)ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.03.2021: WARUN_03
