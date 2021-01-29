Erweiterte Funktionen
USD Express Plus Zertifikat au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_03
29.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.01.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB51K6 HVB EXP.PL 29.04.27 DJIA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.01.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB51K6 HVB EXP.PL 29.04.27 DJIA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.01.2021: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.005 $
|1.005 $
|- $
|0,00%
|28.01./19:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB51K6
|HVB51K
|1.005 $
|- $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.005 $
|0,00%
|27.01.21
= Realtime
