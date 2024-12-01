INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.01.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB4YE7 HVB Inv.Zt.v.21(24)Index WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.01.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB4YE7 HVB Inv.Zt.v.21(24)Index WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.01.2021: WARUN_03