Step Invest Zertifikat 12/2024 . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_03
28.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.01.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB4YK4 HVB Inv.Zt.v.21(24)Index WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.01.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB4YK4 HVB Inv.Zt.v.21(24)Index WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.01.2021: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.025 €
|1.025 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.01./09:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB4YK4
|HVB4YK
|1.025 €
|1.025 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.025 €
|0,00%
|25.01.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.025 €
|0,00%
|26.01.21
