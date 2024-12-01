Erweiterte Funktionen



28.01.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.01.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB4YK4 HVB Inv.Zt.v.21(24)Index WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.01.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB4YK4 HVB Inv.Zt.v.21(24)Index WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.01.2021: WARUN_03

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.025 € 1.025 € -   € 0,00% 28.01./09:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB4YK4 HVB4YK 1.025 € 1.025 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.025 € 0,00%  25.01.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.025 € 0,00%  26.01.21
  = Realtime
