Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_03
17.11.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 17.11.2020;Das Instrument DE000HVB4UB1 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(23) ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 17.11.2020: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB4UB1 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(23) ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 17.11.2020: WARUN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.11./16:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB4UB1
|HVB4UB
|101,25 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|13.11.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|13.11.20
= Realtime
