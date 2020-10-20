Erweiterte Funktionen
NOK Aktienanleihe Protect auf . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_03
20.10.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000HVB4TL2 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.20(22)PND WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.10.2020: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB4TL2 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.20(22)PND WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.10.2020: WARUN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,50 NOK
|100,50 NOK
|- NOK
|0,00%
|19.10./18:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB4TL2
|HVB4TL
|100,50 NOK
|- NOK
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,50 NOK
|0,00%
|16.10.20
|Stuttgart
|100,50 NOK
|0,00%
|16.10.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.