Aktienanleihe Protect auf BMW. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_03




06.10.20 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000HVB4QA1 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.20(21)BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.10.2020: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB4QA1 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.20(21)BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.10.2020: WARUN_03

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 05.10./18:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB4QA1 HVB4QA 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  02.10.20
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  02.10.20
  = Realtime
