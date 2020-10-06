Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf BMW. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_03
06.10.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000HVB4QA1 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.20(21)BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.10.2020: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB4QA1 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.20(21)BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.10.2020: WARUN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.10./18:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB4QA1
|HVB4QA
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|02.10.20
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|02.10.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.