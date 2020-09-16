Erweiterte Funktionen
Top Zertifikat auf STOXX EU6. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_03
16.09.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000HVB4MK9 HVB TOP Z 16.09.26 SXEP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.09.2020: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB4MK9 HVB TOP Z 16.09.26 SXEP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.09.2020: WARUN_03
