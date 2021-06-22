Erweiterte Funktionen



22.06.21 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.06.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5F52 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(25)DAI WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.06.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB5F52 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(25)DAI WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.06.2021: WARUN_02

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,25 € 101,25 € -   € 0,00% 22.06./09:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB5F52 HVB5F5 101,25 € 101,25 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,25 € 0,00%  18.06.21
Stuttgart 101,25 € 0,00%  18.06.21
  = Realtime
