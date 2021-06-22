Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_02
22.06.21 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.06.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5F60 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(25)LHA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.06.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB5F60 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(25)LHA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.06.2021: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.06./09:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5F60
|HVB5F6
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|18.06.21
|Stuttgart
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|18.06.21
