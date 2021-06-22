Erweiterte Funktionen
Bonus Pro Zertifikat auf Deuts. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_02
22.06.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 22.06.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5HR1 HVB BON.PRO Z22.06.26 DTE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 22.06.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB5HR1 HVB BON.PRO Z22.06.26 DTE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 22.06.2021: WARUN_02
