Aktienanleihe auf Nemetschek [. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_02
31.05.21 01:52
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.05.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5HL4 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(22)NEM WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.05.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB5HL4 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(22)NEM WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.05.2021: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.05./18:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5HL4
|HVB5HL
|101,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|27.05.21
|Stuttgart
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|27.05.21
