23.02.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB53P1 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24) MUV2 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.02.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB53P1 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24) MUV2 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.02.2021: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.02./19:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB53P1
|HVB53P
|101,25 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|19.02.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|19.02.21
