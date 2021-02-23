Erweiterte Funktionen
Bonus Pro Zertifikat auf Allian. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_02
23.02.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 23.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5384 HVB BON.PRO Z23.02.26 ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 23.02.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB5384 HVB BON.PRO Z23.02.26 ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 23.02.2021: WARUN_02
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.012,5 €
|1.012,5 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.02./19:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5384
|HVB538
|1.013 €
|- €
Werte im Artikel
99,19
+0,32%
1.013
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.012,5 €
|0,00%
|19.02.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.012,5 €
|0,00%
|19.02.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.