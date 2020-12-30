Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe mit Barr. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_02
30.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000HVB4YP3 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(24) OMV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.12.2020: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB4YP3 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(24) OMV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.12.2020: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.12./16:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB4YP3
|HVB4YP
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|23.12.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|23.12.20
= Realtime
