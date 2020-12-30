INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000HVB4YP3 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(24) OMV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.12.2020: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB4YP3 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(24) OMV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.12.2020: WARUN_02