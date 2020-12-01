Erweiterte Funktionen



01.12.20 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 01.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000HVB4VY1 HVB EXP.PL 01.12.25 MasterC. WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.12.2020: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB4VY1 HVB EXP.PL 01.12.25 MasterC. WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.12.2020: WARUN_02

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB4VY1 HVB4VY 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  27.11.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  27.11.20
  = Realtime
