Step Invest Zertifikat 10/2025 . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_02
24.11.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.11.2020:Das Instrument DE000HVB4SS9 HVB Inv.Zt.v.20(25) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.11.2020: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB4SS9 HVB Inv.Zt.v.20(25) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.11.2020: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.030 €
|1.030 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.11./07:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB4SS9
|HVB4SS
|1.030 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.030 €
|0,00%
|19.11.20
