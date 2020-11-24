Erweiterte Funktionen



24.11.20 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 24.11.2020:Das Instrument DE000HVB4SP5 HVB Garant Anl.v.20(27) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.11.2020: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB4SP5 HVB Garant Anl.v.20(27) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.11.2020: WARUN_02

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
102,50 € 102,50 € -   € 0,00% 20.11./12:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB4SP5 HVB4SP 102,50 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		102,50 € 0,00%  20.11.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 102,50 € 0,00%  20.11.20
  = Realtime
