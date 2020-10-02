Erweiterte Funktionen



02.10.20 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 02.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000HVB4RZ6 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.20(21)9NR WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 02.10.2020: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB4RZ6 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.20(21)9NR WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 02.10.2020: WARUN_02

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,20 NOK 100,20 NOK -   NOK 0,00% 01.10./18:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB4RZ6 HVB4RZ 100,20 NOK -   NOK
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,20 NOK 0,00%  30.09.20
Stuttgart 100,20 NOK 0,00%  30.09.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
