USD Top Plus Zertifikat auf F. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_01
14.05.21 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 14.05.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5E46 TOP PLUS ZERT. 14.05.24 FB2A WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 14.05.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB5E46 TOP PLUS ZERT. 14.05.24 FB2A WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 14.05.2021: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.020 $
|1.020 $
|- $
|0,00%
|13.05./17:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5E46
|HVB5E4
|1.020 $
|- $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.020 $
|0,00%
|12.05.21
= Realtime
