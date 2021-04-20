Erweiterte Funktionen



20.04.21 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 20.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5AA2 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)HFG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 20.04.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB5AA2 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)HFG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 20.04.2021: WARUN_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 19.04./17:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB5AA2 HVB5AA 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  16.04.21
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  16.04.21
  = Realtime
