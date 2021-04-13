Erweiterte Funktionen



13.04.21 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB59N3 TOP ZERT. 15.04.24 HFG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.04.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB59N3 TOP ZERT. 15.04.24 HFG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.04.2021: WARUN_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.020 € 1.020 € -   € 0,00% 12.04./17:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB59N3 HVB59N 1.020 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.020 € 0,00%  09.04.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.020 € 0,00%  09.04.21
  = Realtime
