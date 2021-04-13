Erweiterte Funktionen
13.04.21 06:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 13.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB59R4 HVB Bon.Pro Z13.04.26 VW AG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 13.04.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB59R4 HVB Bon.Pro Z13.04.26 VW AG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 13.04.2021: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.020 €
|1.020 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.04./17:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB59R4
|HVB59R
|1.020 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.020 €
|0,00%
|09.04.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.020 €
|0,00%
|09.04.21
