Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_01
26.03.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5798 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)BAS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.03.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB5798 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)BAS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.03.2021: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.03./17:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5798
|HVB579
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|24.03.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|24.03.21
= Realtime
