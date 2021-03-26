Erweiterte Funktionen



26.03.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 26.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5798 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)BAS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 26.03.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB5798 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)BAS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 26.03.2021: WARUN_01

