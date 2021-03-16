Erweiterte Funktionen
16.03.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB55S0 HVB TOP ZT18.03.24 Microsoft WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.03.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB55S0 HVB TOP ZT18.03.24 Microsoft WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.03.2021: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.020 $
|1.020 $
|- $
|0,00%
|15.03./17:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB55S0
|HVB55S
|1.020 $
|- $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.020 $
|0,00%
|12.03.21
= Realtime
