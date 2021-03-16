Erweiterte Funktionen



16.03.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 16.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB55V4 TOP PLUS ZERT. 18.03.24 NVD WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 16.03.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB55V4 TOP PLUS ZERT. 18.03.24 NVD WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 16.03.2021: WARUN_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.020 $ 1.020 $ -   $ 0,00% 15.03./17:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB55V4 HVB55V 1.020 $ -   $
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.020 $ 0,00%  12.03.21
