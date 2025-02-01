Erweiterte Funktionen



11.03.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB52D9 HVB Inv.Zt.v.21(25)Index WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.03.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB52D9 HVB Inv.Zt.v.21(25)Index WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.03.2021: WARUN_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.025 € 1.025 € -   € 0,00% 10.03./17:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB52D9 HVB52D 1.025 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.025 € 0,00%  08.03.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.025 € 0,00%  09.03.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
