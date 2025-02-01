Erweiterte Funktionen
Step Invest Zertifikat 02/2025 . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_01
11.03.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 11.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB52D9 HVB Inv.Zt.v.21(25)Index WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 11.03.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB52D9 HVB Inv.Zt.v.21(25)Index WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 11.03.2021: WARUN_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.025 €
|1.025 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.03./17:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB52D9
|HVB52D
|1.025 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.025 €
|0,00%
|08.03.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.025 €
|0,00%
|09.03.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
