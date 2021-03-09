Erweiterte Funktionen
09.03.21 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.03.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB54Z8 HVB EXP.PL 10.03.25 RWE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.03.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB54Z8 HVB EXP.PL 10.03.25 RWE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.03.2021: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.03./18:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB54Z8
|HVB54Z
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|25.02.21
