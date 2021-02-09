Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf adida. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_01
09.02.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 09.02.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB5186 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)ADS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 09.02.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB5186 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)ADS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 09.02.2021: WARUN_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.02./18:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5186
|HVB518
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|05.02.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|05.02.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.