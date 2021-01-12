Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_01
12.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.01.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB4YW9 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(24) TL0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.01.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB4YW9 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(24) TL0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.01.2021: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.01./19:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB4YW9
|HVB4YW
|101,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|08.01.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|08.01.21
