USD Indexanleihe auf S&P 500. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_01
12.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 12.01.2021:Das Instrument DE000HVB4ZB0 HVB Indexanleihe v.21(26)S500 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 12.01.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB4ZB0 HVB Indexanleihe v.21(26)S500 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 12.01.2021: WARUN_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 $
|101,00 $
|- $
|0,00%
|11.01./19:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB4ZB0
|HVB4ZB
|101,00 $
|- $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 $
|0,00%
|08.01.21
|Stuttgart
|101,00 $
|0,00%
|08.01.21
= Realtime
