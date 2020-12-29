Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_01
29.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000HVB4Y35 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(23) ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.12.2020: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB4Y35 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 20(23) ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.12.2020: WARUN_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|97,21 €
|100,00 €
|-2,79 €
|-2,79%
|29.12./13:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB4Y35
|HVB4Y3
|100,00 €
|97,21 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|97,21 €
|-2,79%
|14:01
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|97,21 €
|-2,79%
|14:01
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.