08.12.20 07:00
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000HVB4W86 HVB BON.PRO Z08.12.25 Bayer WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.12.2020: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB4W86 HVB BON.PRO Z08.12.25 Bayer WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.12.2020: WARUN_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.020 € 1.020 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB4W86 HVB4W8 1.020 € 1.020 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.020 € 0,00%  04.12.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.020 € 0,00%  04.12.20
