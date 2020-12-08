Erweiterte Funktionen
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000HVB4V61 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 20(23) S500 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.12.2020: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB4V61 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 20(23) S500 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.12.2020: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 $
|101,25 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB4V61
|HVB4V6
|101,25 $
|101,25 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 $
|0,00%
|04.12.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,25 $
|0,00%
|04.12.20
= Realtime
