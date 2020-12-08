Erweiterte Funktionen
USD Fondsanleihe auf BlackRoc. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUN_01
08.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 08.12.2020:Das Instrument DE000HVB4V87 HVB Fondsanl.v.20(21) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 08.12.2020: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB4V87 HVB Fondsanl.v.20(21) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 08.12.2020: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,75 $
|100,75 $
|- $
|0,00%
|07.12./17:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB4V87
|HVB4V8
|100,75 $
|- $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,75 $
|0,00%
|04.12.20
|Stuttgart
|100,75 $
|0,00%
|04.12.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
