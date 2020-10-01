Erweiterte Funktionen
4,50% p.a. EUR Express Zerti. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT WARUB_03
01.10.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 01.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000UBS8626 Nokia Expr.Zt. 20/4.4.23 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.10.2020: WARUB_03 The instrument DE000UBS8626 Nokia Expr.Zt. 20/4.4.23 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.10.2020: WARUB_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.005 €
|1.005 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000UBS8626
|UBS862
|1.005 €
|1.005 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.005 €
|0,00%
|28.09.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
